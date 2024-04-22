Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in family swimming pool in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Police are investigating a toddler’s death after she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday.

Vandalia police and medics were dispatched around 11 a.m. to the 1100 block of Crestwood Hills Drive on a report of a drowning, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

Upon arrival, officers began lifesaving measures on a 2 ½-year-old girl who was located unresponsive in a family swimming pool, the spokesperson said. She was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

There is no foul play suspected.

The incident remains under investigation, but police say it appears to be “a tragic accident.”

