Substitute teacher accused of showing inappropriate photo pleads to misdemeanor charge

TIPP CITY — A former substitute teacher accused of showing an inappropriate photo to a student has pleaded to a misdemeanor charge.

James Hoke, 72, pleaded no contest to one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles on Thursday. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, he was sentenced to a suspended 30-day jail term, as well as a $50 fine and court costs.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Hoke was a long-term sub at Tippecanoe High School. He told police he was showing historical photos to a student on his personal iPad and when he walked away for a bit, a student kept looking and stumbled upon a photo of his genitals.

The student told police that Hoke was scrolling through photos on the iPad when they saw the inappropriate photo, the student claimed Hoke continued to scroll as if he didn’t see it.

The student in question reported the incident to the school administration and Hoke was removed from the school. The student’s parents and police were notified.

