High school substitute under investigation for showing inappropriate photo to student

TIPP CITY — A High school substitute teacher is under investigation after allegedly showing an inappropriate photo to a student.

Tippecanoe High School Principal Dan Barnes informed parents of the incident on Feb. 9.

“I am writing to address a recent incident involving one of our long-term substitutes. It has come to our attention that this individual shows an inappropriate picture to one of our students,” Barnes said in the statement sent to parents, obtained by News Center 7.

According to case files obtained by News Center 7, a longtime substitute for the district was showing photos to a student on his personal IPAD when an inappropriate photo came up.

The student in question reported the incident to the school administration and the substitute was removed from the school. The student’s parents and police were notified.

“The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities at Tippecanoe High School, and any behavior that jeopardizes this is unacceptable,” Barnes said.

Barnes also encouraged parents to remind their students that they can “contact a trusted adult at the school about any situation that makes them uncomfortable” saying “If you see something or hear something, say something.”

A district spokesperson declined to provide additional comment when contacted by News Center 7.





