1 dead after early morning crash on I-70 in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 70.

Columbus Police said the crash happened on I-70 westbound near Brice Road before 3:30 a.m., according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

ODOT cameras show delays on I-70 WB going into Columbus.

Officers told WBNS the crash involved a pedestrian.

No other information has been provided.

We will update this story.

I-70 deadly crash near Columbus Photo from: OHGO

