1 dead after early morning crash on I-70 in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 70.
Columbus Police said the crash happened on I-70 westbound near Brice Road before 3:30 a.m., according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.
ODOT cameras show delays on I-70 WB going into Columbus.
Officers told WBNS the crash involved a pedestrian.
No other information has been provided.
We will update this story.
