1 dead after Christmas night shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting on Christmas in Dayton.

Dayton police and medics are responding to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Melba Street just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Dispatch records and a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 indicated that the person had been shot in the stomach.

When police got to the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dayton Police Sgt. Justin Poe.

News Center 7 was on the scene as police began their investigation. The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Dayton police and speak to a detective at (937) 333-1232. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

