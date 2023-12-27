‘I’m scared;’ 911 call details moments the victim of a Christmas Day shooting was found

DAYTON — Newly released 911 calls describe the moment someone found the victim of a shooting on Christmas night.

Dayton police and medics responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Melba Street just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

“Oh my god, I need an ambulance and I need police,” a 911 caller told a dispatcher.

The caller said someone had been shot and that they were lying on the ground.

“He’s breathing, I see him breathing but he’s been shot,” the caller said.

The dispatcher asked the caller where the victim had been shot. “I don’t know sir, I’m in my car, he’s on the ground, you want me to get out?”

The caller said they didn’t see the gunfire occur, but they were willing to approach the victim.

The caller then saw three men and became very worried.

“There is about three guys… sir you have to give me a second I’m scared I don’t know if they’re going to do something to me I have to wait till they pull off,” the caller said.

The caller watched the three men drive away in a silver truck and felt safe to get out and check on the victim.

It is unclear if these people are related to the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.

“He’s breathing but it looks like he’s shot in the stomach area, I don’t know,” the caller said.

The caller then told dispatchers it did not look like the victim was breathing anymore.

“He’s not breathing no more… he’s not breathing. He’s gasping for air; he’s gasping for air.

It looks like he’s shot in the stomach area, I don’t see any blood,” the caller said, before saying it looked like he had started breathing again.

Police arrived on scene shortly after the 911 call was made.

News Center 7 was also on scene while they conducted an investigation.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information about the incident and the condition of the victim. We’re waiting for a response and will provide updates as we learn more information.

