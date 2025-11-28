1 dead, 3 others hospitalized after crash near Ohio casino

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead, and three others were hospitalized after a crash near an Ohio casino.
The crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Broad Street and Georgesville Road near Hollywood Casino in Franklin County, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office told WBNS-10 TV that the driver of a Honda CR-V was traveling east on West Broad Street at the same time the driver of an Acura MDX was traveling west on Broad Street.
The driver of the Honda ran a red light while the driver of the Acura was turning south on Georgesville Road.
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Honda was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, WBNS-10 TV reported.
Both the driver and the passenger of the Acura were taken to Doctors West Hospital, and their condition was described as stable.
The crash remains under investigation.
