1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Ohio bar

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting at a bar near Cincinnati Thursday morning.

Officers responded just after midnight at a bar called “The Office” on Springdale Road in Colerain Township on reports of a shooting, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Two men and a woman were shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in “serious but non-life-threatening condition,” Colerain police said.

It happened as the club was celebrating Karaoke Night during a birthday party, according to the bar’s social media page.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Colerain police said investigators are still looking into the events that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact police at 513.321.2677.

