1 dead, 2 hospitalized after 2nd triple shooting in 2 days in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers continue to investigate after two triple shootings in Dayton this weekend.

We are looking at what’s next and how neighbors feel about this spike in violent crime this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

>>PHOTOS: Police respond to reported shooting at Dayton gas station

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dead after shooting at Dayton gas station; 2 others injured

As reported Sunday on News Center at 11, Dayton police and medics responded to reports of a shooting at the Shell gas station on W. Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue before 6:45 p.m.

Officers say they found two people shot on the scene and a third person died at the hospital.

The first triple shooting was on Saturday around 10 a.m. on Kammer and Whitmore Avenues. When officers arrived, they found three people shot. Medics transported them to the hospital.

>>RELATED: 3 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

One man is concerned that the violence won’t stop.

“I just feel like the guns ain’t going to go nowhere,” he told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson. “We don’t make them, but they are there.”

We are making phone calls and will have the latest information on these shootings today on News Center 7 at 5 and 6.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Shell Gas Station Investigation Shell Gas Station Investigation (Malik Patterson/STAFF)

©2024 Cox Media Group