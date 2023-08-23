1 dead, 1 seriously injured after early morning crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A person is dead and another was seriously injured after a crash in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported in the 1200 block of Stanley Avenue around 1:15 a.m., according to initial reports.

>> Prayer service to be held for family who lost child in Clark Co. bus crash

One person was pronounced deceased on the scene and another person was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, a spokesperson for Dayton police said.

Initial investigations indicate speed and alcohol were likely factors in this crash, the spokesperson said.

©2023 Cox Media Group