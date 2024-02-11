1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Ohio nightclub

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting outside an Ohio nightclub.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of Race Street for a person shot, according to a spokesperson for the Cincinnati Police Department.

The shooting happened outside the Tulua nightclub, WCPO reported.

Upon arrival, officers located a gunshot victim, identified as 27-year-old Lamonte Scruggs. Scruggs was transported to the hospital and died shortly after arrival.

A second gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s homicide unit at (513) 352-3542.

