1 in custody after vehicle pursuit in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit in Montgomery County late Saturday night.

Just before midnight, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 675.

According to an OSHP Dispatcher, one person was taken into custody.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this developing story.

