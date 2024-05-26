1 in custody after pursuit leads to crash in Montgomery County

DAYTON — One person is in custody after a pursuit ended in a crash on I-75 in Montgomery County.

Around 7:45 p.m., Saturday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of a crash in the area of I-75 northbound at W Riverview Avenue.

Troopers pursued a 2017 Ford Fusion for speeding less than two minutes before the crash, according to an OSHP sergeant.

The crash blocked the left lane of I-75 Northbound beyond Second Street and Salem Avenue.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Crash slows down traffic on I-75 in Montgomery County

The driver of the car was taken to Grandview Hospital with minor injuries and has since been cleared and released.

The other two passengers were uninjured, according to an OSHP sergeant.

The driver, 21-year-old Tomika Peck was taken into custody and is being held at Montgomery County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding.

Peck has not been formally charged yet.





