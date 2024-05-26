Crash slows down traffic on I-75 in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of a crash on Interstate 75 North in Dayton Saturday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of a crash in the area of I-75 northbound at W Riverview Avenue, an OSHP Dayton Post dispatcher confirmed.

Traffic cameras show that Dayton police officers and medics are also on scene of this crash.

According to OHGO, the crash blocked the left lane on I-75N beyond Second Street and Salem Avenue.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this crash.

News Center 7 crews observed around six law enforcement cruisers on scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

