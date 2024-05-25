Vehicle slams into Harrison Twp. building

HARRISON TWP. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Harrison Twp. Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported in the area of W. Siebenthaler Avenue and Salem Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene show significant damage to the building.

This is at least the second vehicle to hit a building in Montgomery County today. The first happened around 10 a.m. in Riverside.

We’re working to learn if anyone was injured in this crash, as well as what caused it. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

