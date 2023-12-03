1 taken into custody after man with gun prompts call for backup in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken into custody after Dayton police had to call for backup Sunday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed a man with a gun in a house in the 100 block of Santa Clara Avenue prompted Dayton police to issue a “99″ or a call for countywide assistance.

>> 2 dogs dead, firefighter injured after house fire in Butler County

The “99″ was quickly canceled, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Dispatch said one person was taken into custody.

The house was reportedly abandoned.

News Center 7 has crew heading to the scene and we will continue updating this story.





©2023 Cox Media Group