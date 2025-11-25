1 arrested on drug trafficking warrant in local city

BELLEFONTAINE — The Bellefontaine Police Department (BPD) investigated and served three search warrants on Monday, Nov. 24.

Just before 10 a.m., the Bellefontaine K9 unit initiated a traffic stop on a dark green Dodge Ram truck, according to a spokesperson.

The driver of the truck, identified as Tyrone Jackson, had a felony drug trafficking warrant for his arrest as a result of a lengthy drug trafficking investigation.

Jackson was placed under arrest for the warrant.

K9 Pyro was used for a vehicle sniff around the truck and gave a positive alert.

During the search of the vehicle, detectives found over an ounce of crack cocaine and a digital scale inside.

After the traffic stop, detectives from BPD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area went to Columbus to serve three drug-related search warrants.

The search for all three residents who are linked to Jackson revealed items and equipment consistent with drug trafficking, illegal manufacturing of drugs, three firearms, one of which was confirmed stolen, money, and drug paraphernalia.

Additional charges are pending.

