1 arrested in connection to fire at previously damaged Wright Brothers Factory

DAYTON — A juvenile was arrested in connection to a fire at the previously damaged Wright Brothers Factory in Dayton Tuesday night.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: $4 million in funding may be coming to assist restoration of fire-damaged Wright Brothers Factory

As reported Tuesday on News Center at 11, firefighters responded just after 8:30 p.m. on reports of a fire at W. Third Street near the old Wright Brothers Airplane Factory.

Upon arrival, they determined the fire was in the factory location on Inland Avenue, according to Dayton Assistant Fire Chief Brad French.

Hose lines were quickly deployed, and crews put out the fire.

It occurred in an area of the building previously damaged by a fire in 2023, French told News Center 7.

>>PHOTOS: Sky 7 shows fire damage to historic building in Dayton

As News Center 7 reported back in Aug. 2023, the factory site, which city officials said is the oldest aircraft facility in the world, caught fire in March. Firefighters were on scene for at least 15 hours trying to save the facility.

The Wright Brothers founded the Wright Company in 1909, according to the National Aviation Heritage Area. The Wright Company Factory’s buildings 1 and 2 were built in the next two years, and it was the first factory in America to manufacture airplanes.

Approximately $5.9 million have already been allocated for the site, according to Mackensie Wittmer, Executive Director of the National Aviation Heritage Area.

>>RELATED: ‘I’m hoping the structure can be saved;’ Fire damages historic building in Dayton

A juvenile was arrested in conjunction with the incident with charges pending, French said.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters were on the scene for one hour.

©2024 Cox Media Group