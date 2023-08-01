$4 million in funding may be coming to assist restoration of fire-damaged Wright Brothers Factory

DAYTON — Millions of dollars in federal funds may be coming to help restore a fire-damaged a historic Dayton site.

Congressman Mike Turner announced Tuesday that he’s gotten approval from the House Appropriations Committee to get $4 million to help restore the Wright Brothers Factory in Dayton.

“This $4 million is currently out of the House Appropriations Committee. It needs to go to the House floor and then, of course, receive the president’s signature,” Turner said. “We’re certainly hopeful that we’ll be able to secure that money this year.”

>> PHOTOS: Damage remains 4 months after fire at historic Wright Brothers Factory

Turner said the goal was to get the money approved so that it is available to the city and the National Park District next year for the restoration project. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims said the city “is really grateful for the anticipated partnership with Washington.”

“The aspect of the commitment that we have, especially led by Congressman Turner, is something that is going to help us a lot in this project,” Mims said.

The factory site, which city officials said is the oldest aircraft facility in the world, caught fire in March. Firefighters were on scene for at least 15 hours trying to save the facility.

The Wright Brothers founded the Wright Company in 1909, according to the National Aviation Heritage Area. The Wright Company Factory’s buildings 1 and 2 were built in the next two years, and it was the first factory in America to manufacture airplanes.

Approximately $5.9 million have already been allocated for the site, according to Mackensie Wittmer, Executive Director of the National Aviation Heritage Area.

>> PHOTOS: Sky 7 shows fire damage to historic building in Dayton

Dayton City Commission previously approved a $280,000 contract with Dillin Property Group, a Springboro development contractor, to help with the redevelopment plans.

The city has also been working with Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates (WJE), which did an initial assessment following the fire and made structural recommendations. WJE will now be doing structural analysis of all five buildings on the property, according to Wittmer.

“It will be that report delivered by WJE to the city of Dayton that will inform the Heritage Area, our congressional leadership, and the National Park Service on next steps,” Wittmer said.

Turner said at a press conference Tuesday that the fire was “a result of arson,” but Mims said the investigation is ongoing. News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Fire Department to confirm if a cause of the fire has been determined.

© 2023 Cox Media Group