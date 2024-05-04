University of Dayton celebrates over 2,000 students with weekend commencement ceremonies

DAYTON — The University of Dayton is celebrating the approximately 2,170 students earning their degrees this weekend.

The number of degrees expected to be conferred this weekend includes an all-time high of approximately 1,710 undergraduate degrees, according to the university.

The previous record for undergraduate degrees was set in 2021 when 1,582 were conferred.

Commencement ceremonies will be held today and tomorrow. The first ceremony was today at 9 a.m. for the School of Law.

The commencement ceremony for doctoral and graduate students will be this afternoon at 12:45 p.m.

The commencement ceremony for undergraduate students is scheduled to take place at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.

All ceremonies will be streamed live here.

