1 arrested after reported shots fired in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person is in jail after allegedly firing a gun in Harrison Township Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 9:11 a.m., deputies responded to the 4000 block of Fair Oaks Road after receiving reports that two men had guns and were threatening to kick a woman’s door down.

While on the phone with the caller, the dispatcher heard a gunshot, the spokesperson said.

Deputies began chasing two men when they arrived on scene.

News Center 7 crews were on scene and saw multiple Sheriff’s Office cruisers in the area.

One man was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County jail for having weapons under disability.

His identity was not immediately available.

The spokesperson said no one was injured during the incident and investigators believe the community is safe.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating this incident.

