Multiple fire departments battle garage fire in Miami County

BRADFORD — Multiple fire departments are battling a garage fire in Miami County early Saturday morning.

Around 5:52 a.m. Bradford Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 100 block of East Church Street on reports of a fire.

According to emergency scanner traffic, the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

A Miami County Dispatcher told News Center 7 that crews from both the Covington Fire Department and Gettysburg Fire Department responded as mutual aid.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the garage when the fire started, or if any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

