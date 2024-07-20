3 dead in plane crash at Ohio airport

VIENNA — Three people are dead after a plane crashed at a Northeast Ohio airport on Friday.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna Township, according to WOIO and WKYC.

A multi-engine aircraft was reported to be attempting an emergency landing after a suspected mechanical failure when it crashed and caught on fire by the runway.

The pilot and the aircraft’s two passengers were killed in the crash. Their identities have not been released at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct an independent investigation on the crash.

