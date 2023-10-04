I-TEAM: New body cam video shows arrest of former UD administrator in statewide sex sting

DATYON — New body camera video is providing more information about the arrest of a former University of Dayton administrator during a statewide human trafficking sting.

News Center 7 first reported on Michael Masterson’s arrest on Monday. He was one of 160 people arrested as part of a statewide sting, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Today, the I-Team obtained new body camera video showing Masterson’s arrest. The video shows he was arrested at 2:58 p.m. last Wednesday.

“Hands up!,” one arresting officer said.

Law enforcement officers put him in handcuffs during the statewide sting where he was accused of trying to buy sex.

Two sources told the I-Team that he was teaching at UD as recently as last Thursday, the day after his arrest.

An email the I-Team obtained showed some students were told Monday morning that Masterson would not be teaching their classes any longer.

Headshots and links you can find with a quick search on the internet list Masterson as a director within UD’s business school. Yost told lead investigator John Bedell that he was the Director of Excellence. But when you click on the links, you get messages showing they are no longer available on the university’s site.

The I-Team reached out to the university and was told Masterson is a “former faculty member.”

“The University does not comment on individual personnel matters or ongoing investigations. The University considers this a law enforcement issue and defers to their handling of it,” University of Dayton officials said.

Bedell checked Wednesday on the cases of Masterson and the other men, including two members of the United States Air Force, arrested in Montgomery County in this sting. A court administrator said all cases are listed as “no charge” which means charges have not been filed yet.