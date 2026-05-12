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Hottest Mays in Ohio since 1895

In 2022, the continental United States experienced its third hottest July since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while 20 states saw one of their 10 hottest days in the same month. The year prior, July marked the hottest month on record worldwide.

Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat. The Earth's temperature has climbed each decade since 1880 by about .14 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit total.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Mays in Ohio since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. May 1982 (tie)

- Average temperature: 65.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53°F

- Total precipitation: 4.06"

#10. May 1918 (tie)

- Average temperature: 65.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.4°F

- Total precipitation: 4.5"

#8. May 2024 (tie)

- Average temperature: 65.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 76.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.9°F

- Total precipitation: 4.27"

#8. May 1965 (tie)

- Average temperature: 65.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 52.7°F

- Total precipitation: 2.07"

#7. May 1911

- Average temperature: 66°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51.8°F

- Total precipitation: 1.66"

#5. May 1962 (tie)

- Average temperature: 66.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.3"

#5. May 1944 (tie)

- Average temperature: 66.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.69"

#4. May 2012

- Average temperature: 66.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54°F

- Total precipitation: 3.68"

#3. May 1896

- Average temperature: 67.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.6°F

- Total precipitation: 3.04"

#2. May 1991

- Average temperature: 67.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56.3°F

- Total precipitation: 2.83"

#1. May 2018

- Average temperature: 68°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56.1°F

- Total precipitation: 4"