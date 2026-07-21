Get ready for a taste of fall

DAYTON, OH — The cold front that brought the storms earlier today is moving out. In its wake is a rush of significantly cooler air.

We’re looking at one of the coolest stretches of July weather in quite some time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks

Tonight, we’ll see temperatures dropping to around 60 degrees with some upper 50s.

Tomorrow night, everyone will drop into the 50s. Thursday morning will be our coolest morning at 54 degrees.

Mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s continue through Saturday.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Rain chances will be staying slim as well. We have no storms to worry about through Sunday.

Monday could bring the return of scattered showers and storms.

©2026 Cox Media Group