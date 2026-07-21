Man learns sentence for knife attack, robbery in Miami Township

MIAMI TWP — A man accused of attacking a woman with a knife and stealing items has learned his punishment.
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Delquan Lamar Baker was found guilty of aggravated robbery and sentenced to three to five years in prison, according to Miami Township police.
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The charges are in connection with a crime in the 6400 block of Woodsedge Court on May 17, 2026.
Baker attacked a woman with a knife and stole items.
The woman’s hands were injured while trying to defend herself.
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