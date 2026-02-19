Error while buying lottery ticket leads to $291K prize

AVON LAKE, Ohio — A man won a $291,000 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot on Feb. 10, 2026, after a purchasing error led to his winning ticket.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was the only player to match all five numbers for the top prize in that day’s drawing.

The winner realized he had won after he accidentally purchased auto-pick numbers instead of his usual birthday-based selections.

TRENDING STORIES:

After state and federal taxes totaling 26.75%, he will receive a final payout of $213,164.83.

The winning numbers for the Feb. 10 drawing were one-14-20-35-37.

The man purchased the ticket at Get Go #3284, located at 1501 Travelers Pointe in Avon.

In addition to the jackpot, the ticket matched three numbers on another line, which earned an additional $10.00 prize.

He was “delirious with joy but incoherent” when he realized that two of his auto-pick “mistakes” had won, the Ohio Lottery said.

The winner intends to use the prize money to significantly change his daily life. He plans to quit his job driving for a rideshare service and will use the funds to pay off his home and other outstanding debts.

The prize will also provide support for his family’s health needs.

Rolling Cash Five drawings are held daily at approximately 7:05 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group