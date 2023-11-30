Dayton police urge drivers to slow down when going through construction zone on I-75

DAYTON — Construction on Interstate 75 near Stanley Avenue is still in full force, and Dayton police are urging drivers to slow down in that area.

Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns told News Center 7 that they are seeing speeders in that area as well.

“We had a vehicle doing 81 in that zone. A few days ago, I personally caught a vehicle doing 70,” Cairns said. “If you’re involved in an accident, there are construction workers present and there might be a concrete wall there but that doesn’t stop vehicle parts and pieces from going over that wall or even pushing the wall into the construction workers causing them injury or death.”

Cairns said the reason the speed limit in that area is 50 miles an hour is to purposely slow down the traffic to make it safe not only for the workers but for driving by them as well.

