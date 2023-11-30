Semi-truck carrying chocolate, caramel crashes on Ohio highway

LAKE COUNTY — A semi-truck carrying chocolate and caramel crashed Thursday morning in Lake County.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said shortly before 7 a.m. all lanes were closed on I-90 West beyond Vrooman Road because of the crash.

>> Ohio House passes bill to name part of Greene County highway after woman killed in 2019 crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there was chocolate and caramel debris on the highway, WEWS reported.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route until further notice WKYC reported.

LAKE CO: I-90 West CLOSED from Vrooman Rd to 4.1 miles beyond Vrooman Rd (MM: 205.5), due to a crash. Use alternate route and check https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD for updates. pic.twitter.com/rr9FDcAgsG — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 30, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group