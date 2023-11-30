Local

Semi-truck carrying chocolate, caramel crashes on Ohio highway

By WHIO Staff

Lake County Crash (Ohio Department of Transportation)

LAKE COUNTY — A semi-truck carrying chocolate and caramel crashed Thursday morning in Lake County.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said shortly before 7 a.m. all lanes were closed on I-90 West beyond Vrooman Road because of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there was chocolate and caramel debris on the highway, WEWS reported.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route until further notice WKYC reported.


