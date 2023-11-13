Speeding in I-75 construction zone remains major problem for state patrol

Despite big traffic pattern changes in the Interstate 75 construction zone in southern Montgomery County, state troopers say one thing is staying the same— the work they’re doing to slow down drivers.

On Monday, News Center 7 saw construction crews working in what’s now the median on I-75 through Moraine, and drivers are still staying off this stretch of the highway.

“I think it’s because it’s just too much traffic. I try to stay out of as much traffic as I possibly can,” said Barbara Galloway, who lives in Jefferson Township.

News Center 7 previously reported the traffic pattern shift in mid-October that did away with the single contraflow lane until the spring.

It’s created more space for drivers on I-75 North through the construction zone. The highway is now three side-by-side lanes in each direction.

News Center 7′s John Bedell noticed a state trooper parked in the left shoulder on I-75 North appearing to be running radar to check drivers’ speeds.

The state patrol told News Center 7 that even though there have been changes to the work zone recently, their work, either on their own or with other agencies, like Moraine police, among others, is not changing.

Troopers say they’re still focused on making sure drivers don’t do the things that lead to most crashes— that’s speeding, improper lane changes, and following other cars too closely.

Drivers News Center 7 talked to said they think the work is needed.

“I guess people would slow down if the cops are visible,” said Elwood Pridgen, who lives in Jefferson Township. “Then maybe people get the message and slow down.”

Troopers said this isn’t the only stretch of I-75 they’re focusing on in Montgomery County.

There’s a separate work zone in northern Montgomery County on I-75 just north of downtown.

Troopers told News Center 7 they work with the sheriff’s office and Dayton police on traffic enforcement there.





