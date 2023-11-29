Couple pleads guilty to stealing over $30K from Ohio school booster club

WINTON WOODS — A married couple accused of stealing from an Ohio school booster organization have both pled guilty.

C. Michael Trubl and Nancy Trubl faced charges stemming from misuse of accounts of the Winton Woods Performing Arts Boosters within the Winton Woods City School District, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday.

An investigation found that the couple withdrew excess cash from the booster’s bank account to pay personal bills and personal living expenses and made unauthorized purchases with a club credit card.

This happened between January 2017 and March 2022 when Nancy Trubl served as the organization’s unpaid elected treasurer, according to the AG’s office.

“They acted in concert to loot club coffers for their own financial gain,” said Yost. “Bravo to my Charitable Law team for exposing their shameful deceit.”

Mr. Trubl pled guilty Monday to two felony counts, theft and unauthorized use of property. Mrs. Trubl also pled guilty to theft.

Sentencing has been scheduled for January 4.

A restitution amount has not yet been determined.

