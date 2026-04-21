Best draft picks in Cincinnati Bengals history
Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Cincinnati Bengals history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.
#10. Andy Dalton (2011, Round 2, Pick 35)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 92
- Pro Bowls: 3
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 179
- Seasons as Starter: 11
#9. Willie Anderson (1996, Round 1, Pick 10)
- Position: T
- Career wAV: 93
- Pro Bowls: 4
- First-Team All-Pro: 3
- Games Played: 195
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#8. Lemar Parrish (1970, Round 7, Pick 163)
- Position: DB
- Career wAV: 95
- Pro Bowls: 8
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 166
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#7. Ken Riley (1969, Round 6, Pick 135)
- Position: DB
- Career wAV: 96
- Pro Bowls: 0
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 207
- Seasons as Starter: 15
#6. Andrew Whitworth (2006, Round 2, Pick 55)
- Position: T
- Career wAV: 100
- Pro Bowls: 4
- First-Team All-Pro: 2
- Games Played: 239
- Seasons as Starter: 16
#5. Justin Smith (2001, Round 1, Pick 4)
- Position: DE
- Career wAV: 101
- Pro Bowls: 5
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 221
- Seasons as Starter: 14
#4. Boomer Esiason (1984, Round 2, Pick 38)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 106
- Pro Bowls: 4
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 187
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#3. Carson Palmer (2003, Round 1, Pick 1)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 107
- Pro Bowls: 3
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 182
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#2. Ken Anderson (1971, Round 3, Pick 67)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 120
- Pro Bowls: 4
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 192
- Seasons as Starter: 13
#1. Anthony Munoz (1980, Round 1, Pick 3)
- Position: T
- Career wAV: 138
- Pro Bowls: 11
- First-Team All-Pro: 9
- Games Played: 185
- Seasons as Starter: 12