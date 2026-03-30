12 tons of KitKat products stolen before Easter

ITALY — A 12-ton shipment of KitKat products was stolen in transit in Europe right before the Easter holiday.

KitKat said in a statement that the products were stolen in transit between their factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland, according to a social media post.

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KitKat said they are working with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate.

Regarding recent press coverage pic.twitter.com/Huh4EnFV2J — KITKAT (@KITKAT) March 29, 2026

There are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply has not been affected.

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