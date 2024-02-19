Very cold, isolated fog this morning, dry start this week; Chance for rain late this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Dangerously cold mornings
- Drier weather continues
- Next rain chance Thursday
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Isolated chances for fog or low clouds Monday morning. Dangerously cold. Wind chills down into the single digits, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
With more sun it will be warmer with highs climbing back to the low 40s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and dry. The forecast is trending a bit cooler with highs in the middle 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with very mild temperatures. Mild with highs in the middle 50s. Rain chances will arrive late and overnight.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Remaining mild with highs in the lower 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, looking drier for Friday. It will be cooler with highs back in the low to middle 40s.
SATURDAY: Some clouds and sun and cool. Highs in the low to mid-40s.
SUNDAY: Sunshine and rather mild again with highs in the middle 50s.
©2024 Cox Media Group