Very cold, isolated fog this morning, dry start this week; Chance for rain late this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dangerously cold mornings

Drier weather continues

Next rain chance Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Isolated chances for fog or low clouds Monday morning. Dangerously cold. Wind chills down into the single digits, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions for Monday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

With more sun it will be warmer with highs climbing back to the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and dry. The forecast is trending a bit cooler with highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with very mild temperatures. Mild with highs in the middle 50s. Rain chances will arrive late and overnight.

Futurecast for Thursday evening Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Remaining mild with highs in the lower 50s.

Potential rainfall through Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, looking drier for Friday. It will be cooler with highs back in the low to middle 40s.

Temperature trend next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Some clouds and sun and cool. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and rather mild again with highs in the middle 50s.

