Strong storms possible today; Chance of damaging winds, hail, isolated tornado can’t be ruled out

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Strong storms possible today

Colder air moves in

Snowflakes possible early next week

Severe Weather Outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

DETAILED FORECAST:

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

THURSDAY: A few different chances for showers and storms on Thursday, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Storm threats for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Some are possible very early Thursday morning. Another chance comes our way late Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon.

Futurecast for Thursday 2 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Another chance may come our way past sunset on Thursday. Dry time in between these chances. A few storms may be strong to severe. Damaging winds would be the primary hazard, but some hail and even a brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Potential rainfall through 11 p.m. Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, especially early. Drier into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 will occur early in the day with falling temperatures by the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperature Trend

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy with highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Can’t rule out a shower, mainly early. Breezy. Highs again in the low 50s

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, breezy. A slight chance for rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again with highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying cool with highs around 50 degrees.

