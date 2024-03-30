Showers, few thunderstorms likely this morning; Mostly cloudy for Easter, showers possible at night

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Above normal temperatures hold

Scattered strong storms early next week

Flooding possible into next week

FULL DETAILS:

On The Road Today

SATURDAY: Showers likely and a few thunderstorms are possible as well, especially in the morning.

Sat Futurecast

The afternoon looks mainly dry and breezy aside from a stray shower. Severe risk looks to be near zero right now, but heavy rain will accompany the strongest cells. Gusts 20-30 MPH. Highs in the upper 60s.

Easter Forecast

SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms possible late. Highs in the lower 60s. Better chances of showers and storms arrive into the evening and overnight. An isolated strong storm and heavy rain are possible. Any strong storm looks to occur after sunset at this time.

Mon Futurecast

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms looking likely. Repeated rounds of heavy rain and the potential for strong storms is on the radar for us to keep an eye on in the coming days. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. We will have to watch for flooding concerns here.

Severe Weather Outlook

TUESDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms could continue into Tuesday with more chances for heavy rain or strong storms. Certainly need to keep an eye on this as we move closer. Highs a bit cooler in the lower to middle 60s. High water issues may linger into Tuesday with more rain.

Potential Rainfall

WEDNESDAY: Windy and much colder with lighter rain showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Finally drier with some sunshine and clouds mixed. Cool with highs around 50.

FRIDAY: Staying dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

