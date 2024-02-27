Rounds of storms, damaging winds, possible tornados through tomorrow; What to expect

MIAMI VALLEY — Starting today through tomorrow morning, the Miami Valley will deal with its first severe weather chance of the “spring” season.

Several different opportunities for storms will come through, but it won’t rain all the time by any means.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has been tracking this system and will have the latest live starting at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>Very warm today; Chance of showers, storms through early tomorrow

A few scattered storms are possible late morning and early afternoon. The severe weather risk at this time will be slim to none.

At this time, the greatest risk for strong to severe storms will be late overnight and early Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Miami Valley under a slight risk (level 2) of 5 for strong to severe storms.

Time:

Tonight, into Wednesday morning. Storms will be most widespread during this time.

Again, a storm or two may be strong/ severe with damaging wind gusts and hail being the main threats, Ritz says.

A brief, spin-up tornado along the line can’t be ruled out. One round of storms may pass through early Wednesday morning, but that last round currently has the most uncertainty.

Threats:

The main threats with these storms will be the potential for a few damaging wind gusts and instances of hail, according to Ritz.

Though not an overwhelming threat, a tornado or two is possible with this setup.

Due to the potential of all three threats, staying weather-aware over the next day and a half would be a good idea.

