Rounds of rain today, isolated thunderstorm possible; Cooler to end week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Rainy with a few rumbles today
- Briefly colder Saturday
- Warmer with chances for rain and storms next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Rounds of rain are expected today, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
The rain could be heavy in spots, and an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.
Rainfall totals up to an inch, making things quite muddy after the recent snowmelt. Runoff and ponding of water on roads is also possible. Mild temperatures with highs in the mid-50s.
FRIDAY: Overall a mostly cloudy day on Friday as we were between systems. Dry and cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives Friday night. This may squeeze out some snow flurries overnight but no accumulation would occur.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny but chilly on Saturday. Highs only reach the mid to upper 30s.
SUNDAY: Sunshine and rather mild again with highs quickly rebounding to the upper 50s.
MONDAY: Even milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low to middle 60s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Very warm for this time of year with highs in the mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Breezy. Mild again with highs around 60 degrees.
