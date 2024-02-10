Rain and some thunder possible this morning; Dry rest of the weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain, Few rumbles this morning

Dry rest of weekend

Rain and snow possible Monday afternoon - Tuesday morning



DETAILED FORECAST:

Today's Forecast

SATURDAY: Rain rolls through early Saturday morning. A rumble of thunder here or there can’t be ruled out during the morning. Drying out into Saturday afternoon. Mild again with highs in the lower to upper 50s.

Super Bowl Sunday Forecast

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s.

Dog Walking Forecast

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain or snow showers arriving late in the day. Highs in the mid 40s. Overnight, there appears to be a reasonable chance for accumulating snow with lows in the upper 20s. We’ll watch this part of the forecast carefully for any changes to the storm track or temperatures, which would impact our chances at wintry weather. Confidence right now remains quite low in exact details as we remain 2+ days out.

Forecast Confidence

TUESDAY: Snow showers possible early Tuesday. Drying into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Futurecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable with a high in the low 40s. Clouds increasing Wednesday night, most likely to stay dry.

Your Forecast

THURSDAY: Chance if a rain or rain/snow mix. Dry and partly cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

