Patchy fog this morning, cooler temperatures; Dry conditions to end week

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Clinton County until 10 a.m. this morning.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Patchy fog

Coolest temperatures thus far since June

Drier conditions set in

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

7 day forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog, then a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas stay dry. Highs around 70 degrees.

Mugginess meter Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY: A crisp start with lows in the upper 40s. These will be the first in Dayton since the end of May.

Temperature outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Rain chances through Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Partly cloudy skies. Another afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Another chilly morning with morning lows in the upper 40s. Nice during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to lower 70s.

Peak fall color Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Mainly clear and comfortable with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

MONDAY: Clearing out with sunshine returning. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

©2023 Cox Media Group