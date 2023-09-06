Partly cloudy with chance of showers, storms today; Fall-like temperatures return

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Marginal risk for storms Wednesday
- Rain chances throughout the week
- Fall-like temperatures return, below normal
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: A few showers and storms early this morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Partly cloudy skies as our next system approaches.
Increasing rain chances overnight and into Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few isolated showers.
Otherwise, mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy at times. Highs in the middle 80s.
FRIDAY: Gradual clearing with partly sunny skies and feeling less humid. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine, seasonable temperatures. Highs nearing 80 degrees.
SUNDAY: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies. Comfortable with highs around 80 degrees.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Chance of a storm late with highs in the upper 70s.
