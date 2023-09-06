Partly cloudy with chance of showers, storms today; Fall-like temperatures return

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Marginal risk for storms Wednesday

Rain chances throughout the week

Fall-like temperatures return, below normal

7 Day Forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

DETAILED FORECAST:

Severe weather outlook today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and storms early this morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Partly cloudy skies as our next system approaches.

Increasing rain chances Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Increasing rain chances overnight and into Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances next 5 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few isolated showers.

Temperature outlook next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Otherwise, mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy at times. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Gradual clearing with partly sunny skies and feeling less humid. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, seasonable temperatures. Highs nearing 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies. Comfortable with highs around 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Chance of a storm late with highs in the upper 70s.

