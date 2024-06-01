Partly cloudy skies, rain chances increase later in the day; Summer like weather returning

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Increasing rain chances

Summer-like weather returns

Stronger storms possible midweek

DETAILED FORECAST:

Today's Forecast

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies to start, followed by increasing clouds and a chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm after 5PM. Highs on either side of 80. Better chances for showers and a few storms overnight, however no severe weather is expected.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partial clearing. Not a washout. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Continuing to trend drier here. Mostly sunny skies, warm, and muggy with highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Chances for showers and storms returning. Warm and muggy with highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Good chances of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

THURSDAY: We will keep a chance of showers and storms in the forecast. Highs a bit cooler near 80.

FRIDAY: Drier conditions and cooler temperatures. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

