Partly cloudy skies, rain chances increase later in the day; Summer like weather returning

- Increasing rain chances
- Summer-like weather returns
- Stronger storms possible midweek
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies to start, followed by increasing clouds and a chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm after 5PM. Highs on either side of 80. Better chances for showers and a few storms overnight, however no severe weather is expected.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partial clearing. Not a washout. Highs in the middle 70s.
MONDAY: Continuing to trend drier here. Mostly sunny skies, warm, and muggy with highs in the middle 80s.
TUESDAY: Chances for showers and storms returning. Warm and muggy with highs in the middle 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Good chances of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
THURSDAY: We will keep a chance of showers and storms in the forecast. Highs a bit cooler near 80.
FRIDAY: Drier conditions and cooler temperatures. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.
