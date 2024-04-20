Partly cloudy, cool today; Chance for patchy frost tomorrow, Monday morning

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Clearing skies

Patchy frost possible Sunday/Monday mornings

Next rain chance...Tuesday

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Next Several Hours

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cool, and breezy. Wind gusts to 20+ MPH possible. Highs in the middle 50s.

Weekend Outlook

SUNDAY: Chilly in the morning with lows in the mid 30s. We’ll have frost potential. Mostly sunny during the afternoon, but cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Frosty Forecast

MONDAY: Frost possible again during the morning. Partly cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature Trend

WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies following a possible very early day shower. Highs near 60.

THURSDAY: Sunshine prevailing and mild with a highs in the lower to middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Chance of a few showers returns late in the day as of now with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

©2024 Cox Media Group