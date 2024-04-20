Partly cloudy, cool today; Chance for patchy frost tomorrow, Monday morning

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Clearing skies
- Patchy frost possible Sunday/Monday mornings
- Next rain chance...Tuesday
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cool, and breezy. Wind gusts to 20+ MPH possible. Highs in the middle 50s.
SUNDAY: Chilly in the morning with lows in the mid 30s. We’ll have frost potential. Mostly sunny during the afternoon, but cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
MONDAY: Frost possible again during the morning. Partly cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the middle 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies following a possible very early day shower. Highs near 60.
THURSDAY: Sunshine prevailing and mild with a highs in the lower to middle 60s.
FRIDAY: Chance of a few showers returns late in the day as of now with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
©2024 Cox Media Group