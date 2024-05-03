‘Story of a hero;’ Miamisburg soldier posthumously inducted into Ohio Military Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — It’s almost been 54 years since a local man died saving another person’s life in the Vietnam War.

Miamisburg native Sergeant Gary Lee McKiddy saved one person and died trying to save another after their helicopter crashed on May 6, 1970.

>>PHOTOS: Bill introduced to grant Medal of Honor to Miamisburg soldier killed in Vietnam

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Gary was one of 17 veterans inducted into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame.

Rick McKiddy is grateful for the award his brother received but won’t stop until he is given the highest honor for his sacrifice – the Medal of Honor.

This medal is the highest award for valor in action against an enemy force that can be bestowed upon a service member of the United States Armed Forces.

“He was more than a brother, a hero. He was like our second father,” Rick said.

It’s still hard for Rick to talk about his brother, as he was only 13 years old when he lost Gary.

“There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for anybody,” Rick said.

Gary proved that sentiment, and it cost him his life.

>>RELATED: ‘It was an act of heroism;’ Bill would grant Medal of Honor to Miamisburg soldier killed in Vietnam

After graduating from Miamisburg High School, he enlisted in the army.

While in Cambodia, his chopper went down. Gary pulled a man named Jim Skaggs from the burning aircraft, but he died trying to save the pilot.

“The ammunition that was cooking off inside the chopper...Blew up and killed both of them,” Rick said.

Gary was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday. Rick was given a medallion in Gary’s honor.

“We’re going to see if Miamisburg Historical Society would like to display this,” Rick said.

When Gary was laid to rest, he was awarded the Silver Star and since then, his family has been fighting to get that award upgraded to Medal of Honor.

>>PHOTOS: Veteran saved by Miamisburg soldier killed in Vietnam says Medal of Honor would be ‘a validation’

“Every Congressman and Senator from the State of Ohio from 1970 until current has fought to upgrade the Silver Star to the Medal of Honor,” Rick said.

In 2023, News Center 7 first reported on a bill that was introduced to eliminate the now-expired time limit for when the Medal of Honor application for Gary had to be submitted.

The legislation is still sitting in the Senate’s Armed Services Committee, but Rick is still fighting for it.

“I think about my brother, if he hadn’t kept going, we wouldn’t be here talking about it. But the fact he couldn’t let his friend die, his comrade, all I’m doing is tell the story of a hero,” Rick said.

Rick said he had an encouraging conversation with Governor Mike DeWine, who told him to keep fighting and that his brother has not been forgotten.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Gary McKiddy Photo credit from McKiddy family

©2024 Cox Media Group