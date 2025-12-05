No shortage of cold over the next 7 days

DAYTON, OH — Winter continues on its fast start across the Miami Valley. Last night, some areas dropped to near or below zero! We won’t have temperatures that cold again over the next 7 days, but at the time we aren’t likely to climb above the mid 30s anytime soon.

This weekend, we’ll have two systems to track. Saturday’s looks fairly weak. Sunday’s will bring a higher chance for precipitation. For Saturday, expect lots of clouds along with some isolated wintry mix showers. These could be in the form of snow flurries, freezing drizzle, or just regular drizzle depending on the time of day and the temperature profile at that time. For Sunday, snow is likely in the morning. This snow could mix with rain later in the day. Only light accumulations of 1″ or less are expected.

The next system to track comes through next Wednesday. Right now with temperatures in the mid 30s this looks to be mainly rain with snow mixing in at times.