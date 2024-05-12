Mother’s Day mostly sunny and dry; Rain chances returning next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Mother’s Day looks great!
- Rain chances returning next week
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Warmer with highs climbing quickly through the day into the middle 70s by afternoon.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. Slight chance of a shower late. but better rain chances arrive overnight.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A thunderstorm is possible, but severe prospects are rather low. Highs around 70 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Trending drier. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: A chance for storms returns. Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.
SATURDAY: Another chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.
