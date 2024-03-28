Mostly sunny today, seasonable highs; Scattered storms to return next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Opening Day!
- Warming trend begins
- Scattered storms return next week
FULL DETAILS:
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with seasonable highs in the middle 50s. Some clouds late and a sprinkle possible overnight.
FRIDAY: A stray A.M. Sprinkle possible, otherwise sunshine and clouds mixed with highs in the middle 60s.
SATURDAY: Showers likely and a few thunderstorms are possible as well. Severe risk looks very low at this time. Highs in the middle 60s.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Partly sunny. Couple Showers possible late. Highs in the lower 60s.
MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms looking likely. Still a bit early to discuss severe weather at this time, but we will need to monitor this as it gets closer. Right now I would suggest any severe threat is minimal. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Showers lingering and a bit cooler with highs in the middle 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds hanging on early before some clearing. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.
