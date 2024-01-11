Mostly cloudy, early snow showers possible; Mix of rain, snow Friday, very cold next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Next storm system arrives Friday

Mainly rain & wind, some snow

Dangerously cold early next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible early, mainly in the northern Miami Valley, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Mainly dry for the afternoon. Highs near 40.

Futurecast for Friday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: A sloppy day is expected Friday. Precipitation may begin as a brief mix of rain, sleet, and snow Friday morning before quickly changing to all rain Friday afternoon.

Futurecast for Friday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs climb to the middle 40s. Very windy with some gusts exceeding 40 m.p.h.

Another chance for snow Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Friday night, moisture is pulling away as colder air arrives. The overlap of whatever moisture is left will result in some light snow showers.

Total precipitation potential for Saturday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Snow showers are possible, especially early Saturday. An early look at accumulations suggests they should be light, generally less than an inch. Colder air begins to arrive. Daytime highs only rebound to the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A few lingering snow showers are possible. Very cold. Morning lows are in the low teens. Afternoon highs below 20 degrees. Wind chills in the single digits.

MONDAY: Dangerously cold Monday. Lows in the single digits with subzero wind chills. Afternoon highs in the teens. A slight chance for snow showers, with better chances south of Dayton.

TUESDAY: Dangerously cold again. Colder than Monday with lows ranging from zero to 5 degrees. Afternoon highs in the mid-teens. Subzero wind chills are likely again. Some light snow showers may be around Tuesday morning, again with the best chances south of Dayton.

WEDNESDAY: A third morning of low temperatures at or below 10 degrees. Afternoon highs climb back into the middle 20s. Dry with partly cloudy skies.

