More snow showers possible tonight

DAYTON, OH — Today’s snowfall set a record in Dayton. I’m waiting on the official number, but its looking like we picked up 4″. The previous record was only .5″. As late as last night, we had less than a 10% chance of exceeding 3 inches of snow. The probability of getting 4″ was extremely small, but this system beat the odds and pulled it off.

TONIGHT: Additional lake effect snow showers are possible. Plus, any roads that didn’t dry and are untreated may refreeze. With that, please be cautions again tonight into tomorrow morning. Best chances will be along and north of I-70. Additional accumulations of a dusting to 1″ are possible wherever snow falls. Keep in mind, with temperatures near 20 degrees, anything that does fall will stick.

THIS WEEK: After Tuesday, a nice warming trend begins. We are back to 60 degrees or warmer this weekend.